Mark Wright reveals secret Saturday Night Takeaway drama you didn’t know about The former TOWIE star was making an appearance on the ITV show

Mark Wright delighted fans with his appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway, having flown from LA to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, to join Declan Donnelly and his co-hosts Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt. But prior to going live on stage to present a film-themed segment, Michelle Keegan's husband faced unexpected weather conditions. In a short video posted on Instagram Stories, Mark told fans: "We are just about to go live and it's started to rain. We have about seven minutes to go before this weather stops."

Mark Wright was worried the rain would ruin his appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway

The former TOWIE star was then advised by a member of the crew that he would have to just "keep going" if the rain didn’t stop on time, despite the fact there was no cover. In another clip, Mark updated his followers, showing the wet weather conditions were still holding up, as crowds got out their umbrellas for shelter. "Oh no, no cover, live in just a few minutes and the rain has begun," he sighed. Luckily for Mark and the rest of the show, moments later the rain began to stop.

The rainy weather conditions luckily only lasted a few minutes

The finale of Saturday Night Takeaway also saw Dec pay tribute to his best friend Ant McPartlin. Having been arrested for drink-driving in March, Ant has since gone to rehab and was watching the show from home. As well as choosing to sing Everybody Needs Somebody – which many thought was dedicated to Ant – Dec also told members of the audience after the show that he had really missed his co-presenter over the past two weeks.

Mark joined Declan Donnelly and co-hosts Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt

In a video obtained by The Sun Online, Dec told his fans: "Thanks for all the love and support, it's been a series tinged with..well.." A member of the audience then responded, saying: "We miss Ant!" to which the father-to-be answered: "Yes, we do, we do. It's tinged with sadness." He then asked the audience: "Can you all give a round of applause for Ant who is at home." Following an enthusiastic response, Dec added: "Thank you so much, I know he will appreciate that a great, great deal."