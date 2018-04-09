Scarlett Moffatt misses Saturday Night Takeaway wrap party: find out why The TV star was on hand to support Declan Donnelly during the show's finale

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed the funny reason she was unable to attend the wrap party for Saturday Night Takeaway. The TV star had appeared alongside Declan Donnelly for the live series finale of the show at the weekend – but she managed to miss all the celebrations afterwards, because she fell asleep! Taking to Twitter, the 27-year-old told her followers that she had only intended to have a quick nap, but woke up some 12 hours later. She wrote: "When you go to bed for 7pm for a nap and wake up 12 hours late. Well think I've definitely missed the wrap party." Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Oh no, after all your hard work… no party." A second added: "Rock and roll life! You deserved to sleep, you were all amazing."

Scarlett Moffatt took to Twitter to reveal she had missed the Saturday Night Takeaway wrap party

Scarlett spent the week in Florida ahead of the show's final, which saw Dec host for the second time without his TV partner Ant McPartlin. Despite missing the party, Scarlett still managed to make the most of his time in the States and shared a montage of photo highlights from the week with her fans. "Snapshots of this amazing week," she wrote. "Memories I'll remember forever and I feel so lucky and grateful to have."

The TV star shared some photo highlights from her time in Florida with fans

During the show, which aired from Florida's Universal Studios, Dec chose not to speak about his best friend's absence. But once the cameras had stopped rolling, he paid tribute to Ant, and called on the audience to give him a round of applause. In a video posted on Twitter by an audience member, Dec can be seen saying: "Thanks for all the love and support, it's been a series tinged with... well…" When an audience member then shouts out, "We miss Ant", Dec replies: "Yes, we do, we do. Would you give a round of applause to Ant, who's back at home. Thank you so much. He'll appreciate that a great, great deal."

