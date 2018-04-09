Kate Garraway discovers roller in her hair as she hosts Good Morning Britain! The TV star couldn’t stop laughing at her wardrobe malfunction

Kate Garraway was left in fits of giggles during Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, after discovering a roller had been left in her hair. The TV star was hosting the show alongside Eamonn Holmes when she came upon the rogue roller, and pulled it out as she continued to host the live show. "I've still got a roller in my hair!" she exclaimed. "I wondered what was itching me." After putting her head in her hands, laughing, Kate then held up the offending item, much to the amusement of her co-stars. A clip of the funny moment was shared on the GMB official Twitter page, along with the caption "Great start this morning – our @kategarraway discovered a rogue roller hidden in her hair – 'I wondered what was itching!' We've definitely got that #MondayMorning feeling!" Fans were quick to comment on the mishap, with one tweeting: "It could only happen to you Kate!!!"

Kate Garraway discovered a roller in her hair as she hosted Good Morning Britain live on Monday

This isn't the first time Kate, 50, has suffered a wardrobe malfunction live on air. In April last year, she was in the middle of presenting a segment on the Queen's birthday when her dress popped open. She remarked "Has the Queen ever lost a button off the back of her dress during an important announcement, like I just did?" As she proceeded to pull the neckline of her dress up over her shoulder, she told viewers: "I must apologise for hoicking up my dress like I did just there, but it's burst. It has burst!"

Great start this morning - our @kategarraway discovered a rogue roller hidden in her hair - 'I wondered what was itching!' 🤣🤣We've definitely got that #MondayMorning feeling! pic.twitter.com/4W9839aAaU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 9, 2018

A video of the funny moment was shared by GMB on Twitter

Kate recently joked about her pre-show preparations, revealing that it takes a full glam squad to get her ready for her presenting duties. Her co-anchor (and friend) Ben Shephard posted a video of her surrounded by hair and makeup artists, which he captioned: "How many people does it take to get @KateGarraway on air?!? … Not sure we've got enough." Kate saw the funny side, and commented: "Ok so I need a bit of help!!??!!" and hashtagged it #NotANaturalBeauty.

