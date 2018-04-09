Why Ordeal by Innocence viewers are shocked with the show Viewers were fairly sure Agatha Christie didn't write certain lines!

The new Agatha Christie drama for the BBC, Ordeal by Innocence, had viewers talking on Sunday night due to the expletive language and content of the episode, which seemed far-removed from the murder mystery author's family friendly writing. In the episode, one of the Argyll children Tina is followed and insulted by a group of men, to which she begins to throw her things at them and shout profanities. Fans of Agatha Christie's works were quick to question the decision, with one tweeting: "Christie wrote brilliant books without [expletive] etc - totally rewriting her books is a disgrace - and for all the money spent the book was a million times better."

Viewers were shocked by the strong language on the show

Another viewer wrote: "I don't think Agatha Christie used the phrase, '[expletive] off' a lot in her books. #ordealbyinnocence," later adding: "I think they said things back then that we think they didn't. But I think at that time women of that class didn't speak like that in public and men didn't in front of 'ladies'. Even in a family as dysfunctional as that!"

Bill Nighy stars in the BBC drama

Sarah Phelps, who adapted the novel, opened up about the changes she made while bringing the novel to screen, telling Digital Spy: "I've taken some very clear and quite big liberties, with the story of the novel. But I think I've represented the spirit of the novel. I wanted to write something that you think is familiar but it isn't. [The characters have] got to feel like they live, and they've got blood pulsing through their veins, and [like] they've got something to say." She added: "A couple of real Agatha Christie fans have contacted me via Twitter and things like… Some people don't like [it], but a lot of people, even the people who are real devoted purists, we'll have a chat about it, and in general, it's a really lively conversation."

