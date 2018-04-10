This is what Simon Cowell thinks about Kate and Meghan Markle Find out what Simon Cowell had to say about Princes Harry and William

Simon Cowell has opened up about meeting Prince Harry, and praised him on his future bride, Meghan Markle. While promoting the new series of Britain's Got Talent, which will begin on Saturday, Simon spoke about the fifth-in-line to the throne, and even revealed that he was a fan of the popular talent show! He said: "I've met Prince Harry a couple of times and I have to say I think he's one of the most down-to-earth, nice, decent people you'll ever meet. He was very relaxing to be with, he was very enthusiastic about the show."

The dad-of-one continued: "The same with Prince William, I met him at the Royal Variety Performance and I thought he was really charming. They are the next generation of the royals and I think we're lucky, they are really nice people. And the people they have married, or Prince Harry is to marry, are amazing." The press released also hinted that Ant will join Dec to present the show, despite entering rehab in late March following a drink driving arrest. Although the judges and presenters have kept quiet about Ant's involvement in the show, Stephen Mulhern opened up about missing the first four days of the show after losing his voice, and how it was hard for the group not to be together.

Loading the player... He explained: "It was horrible. I got a lovely message from Ant and Dec, but you just feel like you're missing a limb. I know that sounds ridiculous but because it's always been us all together, to be missing from that was tough. At one point, I did say they should get someone else to do the days I wasn't there so that we still had content, but ITV said, and I took this as a huge compliment, that I've made the show my own and there's no other presenter they could see doing it in the style I do it."

