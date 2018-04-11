EastEnders star Charlie Brooks reveals what's happened to Janine Butcher since her exit The actress left the BBC soap in 2014

It's been four years since Janine Butcher left Albert Square, and ever since then EastEnders fans have been waiting to hear news of the popular character. Now, actress Charlie Brooks has revealed what Janine has been up to in her time away from Walford – and teased that the fan favourite might soon be making her return. During an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday, Charlie – who played Janine from 1999 until 2014 – confirmed that Janine is still in France, following her decision to move there to be with her daughter Scarlett. But will she return? "I always say the same thing – I don't know what the future holds, but never say never," Charlie said. "I love theatre, I've really enjoyed the challenges it brings, meeting new people, moving onto new jobs, travelling, all of that. They're two very different things – but who knows?"

Charlie Brooks teased on Lorraine that her EastEnders character Janine Butcher could return

Charlie also spoke about her daughter Kiki and her desire to follow her into the acting world. "She shows all the signs of following in my footsteps," proud Charlie revealed. "She wants to be on Broadway. She came out with jazz hands. She loves singing, dancing, she's a great little actress. I'm hugely supportive of her, I want her to do whatever makes her happy."

STORY: EastEnders spoilers: Fans figure out Michelle Fowler's exit storyline

A number of characters have returned to Albert Square in recent months, leaving many fans to speculate whether Janine will soon be back in Walford. Charlie recently told the Express: "It's definitely something I would think about in the future. Who knows what the future will bring. I really don't know."

Charlie played Janine on-and-off between 1999 and 2014

Charlie, 36 took over the role of Janine in 1999 until 2004, when she took a break. In 2008 she returned before leaving for a second time in 2014. Her portrayal won the actress numerous awards, including Best Soap Actress and Villain of the Year, with big storylines including prostitution, drug addiction and being wrongly charged with the murder of Laura Beale.

STORY: Patsy Palmer makes rare appearance with model daughter Emilia in London