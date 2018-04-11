Gogglebox star June Bernicoff penning a book about her life with late husband Leon Leon Bernicoff passed away in December

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff is writing a book about her late husband Leon and their life together, it has been confirmed. The TV favourite was left heartbroken when her husband of 60 years passed away just days before Christmas last year. The book, entitled Leon and June: Our Story, will be out in September and will look back at the couple's long-standing marriage. "I'm very flattered and pleased to have been asked to write this book. Leon often said he'd like to write our story so now I can do it for him," June shared.

Leon and his wife June starred in Gogglebox together

Leon passed away in hospital after a short illness at the age of 83. The pair first met at teacher training college in 1955. They were among the first people to be cast on the hit Channel 4 show back in 2013, swiftly becoming one of the most popular faces on Gogglebox with viewers. Kelly Ellis, Editorial Director for Blink Publishing, said: "Leon and June have spent so much time in our living rooms and us in theirs that they feel like an extended part of the family. Their gentle ribbing of each other on Gogglebox and Leon's cheeky jokes were always the perfect tonic on a Friday evening."

STORY: Stars pay tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff

Loading the player...

In January, June announced that she would not be returning to the popular series. She told a fan on Twitter that it was a "great adventure" to appear on TV. When asked: "Would you do the show with one of your daughters? X," she replied: "It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA." Following the sad news of his passing, June thanked fans for their kind messages of support, tweeting: "Thank you folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!"

In memoriam: Celebrities we lost in 2018