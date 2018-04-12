Eva Longoria throws Desperate Housewives shade There were rumours of a feud between the Desperate Housewives cast mates for years

Eva Longoria has thrown shade at one of her former Desperate Housewives cast mate, widely thought to be Teri Hatcher. The star, who is about to welcome her first child, was chatting to Jimmy Kimmel when she mentioned that her former co-stars Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross were going to attend her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. When asked about her relationship with her other former colleagues, she said: "We're very good friends." When Jimmy replied: "All of you?", she laughed, adding: "No. But 99 percent of us are."

There have been reports for several years that the trio of stars didn't have a good relationship with Teri, particularly after a photoshoot with Vanity Fair when the magazine claimed that a representative of the show was on shoot to ensure that Teri didn't get the first pick of the wardrobe, or appear in the middle of any group pictures. When Teri did end up being the first into wardrobe, the rep was quoted saying: "This is a problem. I'm getting text messages from Eva. Everything is not fine."

The group also gave the crew parting gifts signed by all of them except Teri, further hinting that they didn't all get along. Speaking about the incident to the Daily Mail, Teri said: "That crew knows I'd have jumped in front of a bus for them at any moment. I was beyond generous throughout those eight years and any crew member will tell you that, so it doesn't matter what anybody writes. I don't really know who gave or did what. I know what I did and I can look in the mirror at myself in a good way about the people I worked with and how much respect I had for them." Speaking about their relationship on Loose Women, Teri hinted she'd like a Desperate Housewives revival, but added that she was "not so much" in touch with her former cast mates. However, she added that she was "very excited that Eva's about to have her first baby".

