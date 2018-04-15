Loading the player...

Exclusive! Ruti Olajugbagbe talks balancing record contract with exams in first interview since winning The Voice Ruti, 18, also tells HELLO! what she is planning on spending her first paycheque on

In her first exclusive shoot and interview, only in HELLO!, The Voice winner Ruti Olajugbagbe reveals how "surreal" it is that she’s won the show and got a recording contract – yet still has to go back to college on Monday. "It’s surreal because on one hand I’m a normal 18-year-old, studying for my A Levels, but at the same time I’m also mixing with Sir Tom Jones and Will.I.Am! But… I have my exams in June. Then I’m done." Speaking exclusively to HELLO! the singer, whose new single Dreams hit the top of the iTunes midweek charts last week, reveals what she’ll be spending the first paycheque she earns from the release of the track on a new guitar.

Ruti Olajugbagbe was crowned the winner of The Voice 2018

She also tells us that she’ll be recording music for her debut album alongside revising and completing her course work. "I want to make albums. I want to tour. I want to release singles. I want to collaborate with other artists. That’s what I want to do. I understand that I’m going to be in the public eye, but I just want to make music. It’s really cliché," says the singer, who is currently single and "not really" looking for love.

In the past The Voice has come under fire for not having produced a big star from its past series. Could Ruti be the one to change all that? "Maybe…" she says, carefully. "But I’ll still continue making music even if I don’t become what people see as successful. As long as I’m getting a bit of money and making music, I’ll be ok." She adds, smiling: "Though it would be nice to win awards and stuff!"

