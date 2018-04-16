Phillip Schofield lets slip some surprising Saturday Night Takeaway news The TV host shared the update hours before Ant McPartlin was due to appear in court

Phillip Schofield has hinted that Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will return to screens next year – sharing the news on the same day that co-host Ant McPartlin was due to appear in court following his arrest for drink driving. Phil let the news slip on Monday morning as he and fellow This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby showed viewers around the show's new set, which has moved from the ITV Southbank studios to the former BBC headquarters at White City. "I'm sure being here must bring back many memories for you," said Holly, referring to Phillip's previous experience working at the BBC. "It's freaking me out!" he replied. "Because just on the other side there… behind those stairs on the fourth floor was the 'broom cupboard'. That's where Going Live! was positioned. That doesn't exist anymore.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented Monday's This Morning from the new studio

"And here, there are the three original studios... TC1 is the big one, I think Graham Norton is in there at the moment. The next series of Takeaway might be in there, it's that big one behind the wall that says Television Centre." He continued: "And then there's studio 2 which is for Loose Women and Lorraine, and then TC3 which is where we are and Good Morning Britain is in here too, they're on the other side of the wall."

Phillip hinted that there are plans for Saturday Night Takeaway to return next year

Phil's apparent confirmation that a 2019 series of Saturday Night Takeaway is in the works came just hours before Ant is due to appear in court to enter his plea. Ant was arrested on 21 March after failing a breathalyser test, following a three-vehicle collision. He was originally scheduled to appear in court on 4 April, however, his hearing was adjourned. It's not known exactly why Ant's court date was postponed – but it has been reported that the judges agreed to delay the hearing to give Ant more time to complete the 'intensive' phase of his rehab.

