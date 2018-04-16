EastEnders spoilers: Max Branning makes surprise return after two month hiatus Jake Wood is back!

EastEnders viewers will be delighted to see Max Branning make a surprising return to Albert Square very soon. The troubled character, who is played by Jake Wood, hasn't been seen since his daughter Abi's funeral, which took place in January. But according to The Mirror, Max is set to cause more trouble as he goes head-to-head with Walford hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Max is set to become the new owner of the car lot, which Jay Brown signed over to Weyland and Co last year – after the land was previously gifted to him by Phil.

Jake has played Max Branning on the BBc soap since 2006

Angered by Max getting his hands on the car lot, it seems Phil is prepared to do anything to jeopardise things for him. Speaking of his new storyline, actor Jake recently told Metro: "He has a big story coming up this year which I'm very excited about as I think it's something different. Watch this space." The past few months have been difficult for Max after he was caught up in the Willmott-Brown's revenge scheme; his daughters, played by actresses Lorna Fitzgerald and Jacqueline Jossa, were trying to help him as his life spiralled out of control.

Earlier this year, Jake dropped hints about his character having a potential storyline with old favourite Melanie Owen. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, host Susanna Reid said: "You never did EastEnders with her [Mel], so does this open up new storylines do you think?" To which, Jake replied: "Yeah, it could do. I don't know exactly what they've got in mind. Obviously that character has got a lot of history with Ian Beale. Who knows?" Speaking about EastEnders boss John Yorke coming back to the BBC show, Jake added: "It's been exciting that John Yorke came back because he really knows the characters. He's kind of really ramping up the storyline."

