Rachel Riley is joined by Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev on Countdown: see the sweet selfie Rachel and Pasha have been dating for three years

Rachel Riley is one lucky lady! The Countdown star took to Twitter to reveal that her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev will be joining her on the Channel 4 daytime show throughout the week. The 32-year-old, who met the Strictly Come Dancing star in 2013, announced that she discovered new information about her partner during the broadcast. "Starting today this guy's on @C4Countdown all week," she tweeted alongside of snap of the pair. "Chatting childhood in Soviet Russia, Strictly and his UK tour, even I learnt something! @PashaKovalev 2.10pm C4, You be sure of it."

This is not the first time the professional dancer has appeared on Countdown. He made an appearance in March 2017 where he spelt out a rude word from the nine-letter jumble "MEPHALSUL" – he accidentally spelt the word "phallus" after a contestant mistakenly thought they had found "phlegms". Rachel first met Pasha, 38, when they were partnered together on BBC ballroom competition over four years ago for the 11th series. At the time she was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show.

Earlier this year, Rachel revealed that the couple have no immediate plans to start having a family together. Speaking to Mail On Sunday's Event magazine, the Countdown mathematician confessed that having kids is "not on her radar" at the moment. She admitted: "All my friends are getting pregnant at the moment. That's good for them, but it's currently not on my radar. I don't know about the future." The TV star went on to confess that she remains "good friends" with her ex James, but describes Pasha as "different, really different". She shared: "I was used to Essex boys growing up. Russian boys are a lot more gentlemanly and thoughtful. They will express their emotions a bit more. Even though you picture Russians as stoic, their language is really poetic."