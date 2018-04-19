Lisa Faulkner talks about future on EastEnders Lisa played Fi Browning on the BBC One soap

Lisa Faulkner's EastEnders character Fi Browning helped to save Albert Square last year after her family threatened to take over Walford – but the actress hasn’t completely ruled out a return in the future, especially given that her former love interest Max Branning is set to make a comeback! Talking to HELLO!, Lisa said that she "loved EastEnders and would love to keep acting", adding that she still regularly meets up with former cast mate Luisa Bradshaw, who plays Tina Carter. "She has become one of my best friends" she said.

If Fi were to return in the near future, Lisa already knows which character she'd love to have more scenes with. "I loved working with Letitia Dean so it would be great to work with Sharon," she revealed. Fi was last seen in the show in December after a showdown with evil dad James Willmott-Brown, deciding to head overseas to make a fresh start.

Lisa Faulkner played Fi Browning in EastEnders

As well as acting, Lisa has become known for her cooking skills, ever since winning MasterChef in 2010. Most recently, the talented chef has been helping to fight against childhood obesity with Beko's Eat Like A Pro campaign. Mum to daughter Billie, 12, Lisa shared her top tips for getting children to eat well. She said: "Smoothies in the morning, I’m a big fan of these – it’s the perfect opportunity to pack them with fruit and they taste great."

Lisa is a talented actress and cook

Lisa also advised: "We always vary the vegetables with dinner to keep things exciting… some days are easier than others!" Billie is also taking after her mum when it comes to cooking. "She still loves cooking with me and loves making her own dinners from scratch - we always eat together as a family and she loves using my recipe book," she said.

Lisa Faulkner joined Beko at EuroCucina as an ambassador for its 'Eat Like A Pro' initiative, a healthy eating campaign aimed at raising awareness of the global epidemic of childhood obesity.'