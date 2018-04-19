Strictly Come Dancing: BBC dismiss Nadiya Bychkova's quitting claims Nadiya Bychkova was partnered up with EastEnders star Davood Ghadami last year

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have denied claims that professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova has threatened to quit the show after just one series. The 28-year-old, who was partnered up with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami last year, was reportedly left disappointed after her list of demands weren't met by the production team. "There is no truth to this story," a spokesperson told HELLO!. It was reported that Nadiya was not happy about getting the public transport and sharing a dressing room with other professional dancers.

Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova was partnered up with Davood Ghadami last year

The Sun had claimed that Nadiya had told friends that she would be "the star of the show" and that she would have her own dressing room, as well as be chauffeured in a car for rehearsals. "Nadiya thought she would be brought in and be the star of the show," a source told the publication. "But she was quite surprised to learn that she wouldn't get her own dressing room and that pros had to sometimes use public transport to get to rehearsals." The insider added: "Luckily they have managed to convince her to stay after some back and forth."

READ: EastEnders star plays down the Strictly curse with dance partner Nadiya Bychkova

Loading the player...

During her time in the last series with Davood, the Strictly siren was forced to laugh off the 'Strictly curse' after the judges consistently remarked on the pair's "chemistry" and "romantic rapport". The actor shares two daughters with his wife Isobel, while Ukranian dancer Nadiya is dating Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she has a young daughter. "My wife is used to all that happening," Davood said on This Morning. "When you are playing a character you have those bookends… with this you have the bookends of being a dancer. You are doing a job."

STORY: Strictly viewers outraged over Davood Ghadami's dance-off