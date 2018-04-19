Peter Kay confirms TV return date months after cancelling live tour dates The comedian will be back on our screens in May

Peter Kay has delighted fans by confirming that new episodes of his BBC series Car Share will air in May. The comedian, who cancelled all live tour dates in December due to "unforeseen family circumstances", announced the news in a statement on his official website.

"A brand new Car Share: Unscripted special will be on BBC1 at 10pm on Bank Holiday Monday, 7th May," the statement read. "The episode is completely improvised. Then a full second series repeat of Car Share on Monday nights will conclude with a brand new series finale to be screened on the second Bank Holiday, 28th May."

Peter Kay's Car Share will return to BBC in May

The show's return has been highly-anticipated since Peter cancelled his tour dates and other scheduled appearances at the end of 2017. Peter made a welcome return to the stage earlier this month, as he made a surprise appearance at Blackpool Opera House during a charity screening of Car Share.

A photo taken by a fan surfaced on Twitter showing the star standing on stage waving enthusiastically to the crowds, while footage of his brief appearance showed him thanking the audience for supporting children's charity – The Lily Foundation. He said: "Thank you very much for supporting the Lily Foundation raising money for mitochondrial disease. Very kind of you. I appreciate it. Enjoy the last ever episode of Car Share. Don't tell anyone the end. Or tell anyone about any hedgehogs."

The comedian cancelled all live tour dates in December

The charity event marked Peter's first appearance since cancelling his live tour. "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects," he said in December. "This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments." He added: "I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first. I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

