I'm a Celebrity 2018: Joel Dommett shares new update Will Ant McPartlin be back to host the ITV series?

Exciting news for I'm a Celebrity fans! Joel Dommett has revealed that he will be making a return to the spin-off show, alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash, when the series airs later this year. "It was the most successful show that they've had for years," he shared with The Sun. "The producers were super happy with it, I was so proud of it and what we made of the show." Speaking about the reaction of the latest presenting line-up, he added: "Everyone really loved us, so it's great."

Joel Dommett has said he'll be back with Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash

However, fans are still waiting to find out whether Ant McPartlin will be back to present the main show with Declan Donnelly. When asked for a comment, Joel, 32, replied: "I haven't spoken to Ant. Nobody keeps me in the loop with anything. I'm not in any cool celebrity circles so I just keep myself to myself." The future of the TV double act has been the source of much speculation ever since Ant returned to rehab following his drink-driving charge. Some sources have suggested that I'm A Celeb bosses are considering hiring someone new when the new series begins in November - despite the fact that the duo have hosted the jungle show every year since it began in 2002.

Ant and Dec have hosted I'm A Celebrity ever since it began in 2002

But it seems the network are standing by the pair, with a spokesperson recently confirming to the Mirror: "It is utter nonsense to suggest that Ant and Dec are set to be replaced on I'm A Celebrity." On Monday, the 42-year-old presenter was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban. Following his arrest in March, Ant's publicist confirmed that the star would be taking time off from his TV commitments "for the foreseeable future" and would be seeking further treatment.

