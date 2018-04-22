Exclusive! Shirley Ballas opens up about relationship with Brendan Cole Strictly Come Dancing's head judge also told us about her plans to celebrate the royal wedding!

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has welcomed HELLO! magazine into her Los Angeles home for an exclusive interview and photoshoot. And the Liverpool-born star said she wants to return for another series of the hit BBC One show. "I hope to be back, I’d like to, but as yet nothing’s official," she said. "My critiques will always remain firm. I will say it as I see it, though you can’t help but get emotionally attached to the couples." And she has also spoken about her relationship with Strictly pro Brendan Cole, who was let go from the show earlier this year. This followed a prickly exchange with Shirley during one of the live shows. "I don’t have any recollection on a personal level of bridges ever being broken or rebuilt between me and Brendan," she said.

Shirley Ballas had nothing but positive things to say about Brendan Cole

"He is an amazing dancer, an amazing person, whose career I have followed for many, many years and I’m extremely proud of what he’s achieved both at work and at home. One of the things people learn with me is I don’t need to pull someone else down to build myself up and I will live and die by that rule. There has been no face-to-face confrontation and all I can say is I wish him, his wife and their two beautiful children well because, whatever he does next, I know he will bring 100% to his role," she continued.

In the interview, Shirley also reveals she is a huge fan of the royal family and plans to hold a wedding party when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on 19 May. "I adore the royal family. I am taking the day off to celebrate the wedding with friends, and there will be lots of excitable tweeting. I was a fan of Meghan’s before she met our gorgeous Prince Harry. I loved her in Suits, I admired her work ethic and her charity work, and I think she is such a breath of fresh air. Both Meghan and Kate [the Duchess of Cambridge] are huge assets to our royal family, and they and the Princes are such a credit to our country."

