Benedict Cumberbatch hits out at his Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman He described Martin's recent comments as "pathetic"

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freemanseem to be in disgreement over the future of hit BBC series, Sherlock. In a new interview with the Telegraph, Benedict took a swipe at Martin, who plays Sherlock's faithful sidekick John Watson, calling his complaints about the fervour surrounding the show "pathetic". Addressing Martin's recent comments, Benedict told the publication: "It's pretty pathetic if that's all it takes to let you not want to take grip of your reality. What, because of expectations? I don't know. I don't necessarily agree with that."

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman have starred in Sherlock together since 2010

The 41-year-old Doctor Strange star continued: "There is a level of it [where] I understand what he means. There's a level of obsession where [the franchise] becomes theirs even though we're the ones making it. But I just don't feel affected by that in the same way, I have to say."

STORY: Sherlock's Amanda Abbington shares heartbreaking details of Martin Freeman split

It comes after Martin divulged last month that he didn’t enjoy working on Sherlock anymore because of the response to the highly-anticipated show. Asked by the Telegraph is there had been any talk of new episodes, the 46-year-old replied: "Not massively. Um… I think after series four [it] felt like a pause. I think we felt we'd done it for a bit now. And part of it, speaking for myself is [due to] the reception of it." He added: "Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing. People's expectations, some of it's not fun anymore. It's not a thing to be enjoyed."

STORY: Benedict Cumberbatch is a dad again!