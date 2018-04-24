Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor has her say on Kate Oates' shock exit The actress spoke out about her former boss' decision to leave on Tuesday's Lorraine

It’s all change for the cast and crew at Coronation Street, with the show's producer Kate Oates announcing her departure on Tuesday. Following the news, Corrie regular Sally Dynevor - who plays long-running character Sally Webster – had her say on the decision, and her feelings were very mixed! Speaking live from the ITV studios in Manchester on Tuesday's Lorraine, Sally told host Lorraine Kelly: "We've got a new boss! It's always very sad to see somebody go – Kate Oates has done well for the show. But it's all exciting and it's change."

Kate will be leaving her role at Coronation Street in June and will be replaced by current Emmerdale boss Iain MacLeod – who has been responsible for award-winning storylines including Ashley Thomas' dementia. Kate confirmed the news in a statement, explaining that she's excited for new challenges – which include producing the upcoming second series of Bancroft, starring Sarah Parish. The 38-year-old said: "Being a part of Coronation Street has quite simply been one of the best experiences of my life. I am proud of the stories we have told and the impact they have had – and I've had a ball working with one of the best and most talented teams in television.

"I'll be forever grateful for this opportunity and all it has given me, but I'm also excited to try something new. I can't wait to make a start on Bancroft, working with the brilliant Sarah Parish and Tall Story Pictures – and I'll continue to love watching both ITV soaps from the comfort of my sofa," she continued.

Kate has received mixed reviews during her reign on Coronation Street. While she has managed to increase the long-running show's ratings, some viewers were unsure about her dark storylines and lack of light-hearted humour – something the show is renowned for. Controversial storylines have included Bethany Platt's grooming at the hands of Nathan Curtis, and more recently, David Platt's rape ordeal. Fans have often spoken out about the recent hard-hitting stories, including Fern Britton, who took to Twitter back in March to speak out against the plot involving David. She then retweeted a post which said Corrie had "lost it’s warmth and humour".

Speaking to the Radio Times in February, Kate acknowledged the controversy, saying: "I realise that, at the moment, Corrie is divisive. I love the old-school viewers because they’re key to our audience. But the audience is changing – the dynamic needs to move and shift. It’s all about keeping current with what people want. As long as we cater for everyone in the mix, then I think we’re doing OK."