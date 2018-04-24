EastEnders set to bring back THIS popular character The BBC One soap is in the midst of big changes

EastEnders fans listen up – we have some exciting news! The BBC One soap is set to welcome back former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, who made her debut in Albert Square late last year. Hannah appeared in two episodes in December 2017, playing Kandice Taylor, the wealthy sister of Karen Taylor. According to The Sun, Hannah is set to make a return to the show later in the year. A source told the publication: "Bosses were really impressed with Hannah's talent and energy. She went down well with fans and created a great buzz around the show. She has a positive, hard-working attitude, which was infectious." They continued: "If she continues to prove popular, she could be a more permanent fixture. Plus her chemistry with other actors works really well."

Kandice arrived in the Square, where she reluctantly lent Karen £1,000 to give to debt collectors, doing so just before the bailiffs arrived to empty out the family's flat. When the news of her soap role first came to light in October, Hannah told The Sun that she was "over the moon." "I'm really looking forward to getting started and I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh. Walford here I come," she said.

The news follows after Hannah's recent appearance on This Morning, in which she opened up about her regrets with having plastic surgery – which left her seriously ill and bed ridden as a result. Chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the former pop star revealed that she spent up to 22 hours a day in bed and suffered hair loss and fatigue after having breast augmentation in 2013. She also suffered from panic attacks and anxiety and depression. The star only felt better again after getting advice from a doctor in America, which led to her getting her silicone implants removed.