Michelle Keegan talks about Coronation Street return The Our Girl actress starred as Tina McIntyre in the ITV soap

Michelle Keegan bid farewell to Coronation Street in 2014 after six years on the ITV soap. And while she has starred in a range of new projects since her exit, the actress has said she would "never say never" to a return to the cobbles. Michelle, 31, who has appeared in shows including Ordinary Lies and Our Girl, revealed this week: "I always say that I'd love to go back to Corrie. I was always a massive fan of Coronation Street growing up and I'll never say never. You never know what happens in the future." Michelle was speaking at the launch of her new collection for Very – and revealed she was having to record the catwalk show for her husband Mark Wright, who is currently in LA to film Extra. "He's in LA. I did speak to him actually this morning," she said. "He did really wish he could be here but I said I'm going to film it [on my phone] and I'll send it over to him."

Michelle Keegan starred as Tina McIntrye in Coronation Street between 2008 and 2014

Michelle herself has been spending a great deal of time over in the States, attending auditions. "It's going really well," she told Press Association. "I have an agent out there so I'm constantly in contact with him. And the beauty of my profession is that you don’t actually have to be in LA to audition. You self-tape and you send it over. So it's great to meet directors and casting directors face to face but I also self-tape as well."

The star pictured with her husband Mark Wright

Despite enjoying her visits to LA, Michelle recently admitted she has no plans to relocate there permanently with Mark. When asked if she has considered making a move to the States, Michelle told You Magazine: "Of course I've thought about it. But it's not that simple. I'm auditioning for work out in LA and if something good comes up I will take it and that will be great. But it has to be something I want to do." She added: "I've held out for really good parts on British television and I love working here. I think we make great drama in this country. I do love LA. It's always so sunny; it's so easy to be healthy and happy there. But I'm a northern girl."

