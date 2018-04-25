Rachel Riley left shocked after Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev spells out naughty word on Countdown This is not the first time the Strictly star has raised eyebrows on the Channel 4 show

It was a case of déjà vu for Rachel Riley, who was caught off-guard when her boyfriend Pasha Kovalev spelled out a naughty word on Tuesday's Countdown. The Strictly Come Dancing professional had spelt out the word "bumhole" from a selection of random letters. Shortly after the episode ended, Rachel took to Instagram to share her surprise, saying: "When your boyfriend spots an opening to play a cheeky seven. I may have been laughing too much for the board shot to make the edit."

Rachel Riley's boyfriend Pasha Kovalev spelt out another naughty word on Countdown

Alongside another picture of the daring stunt, the mathematician added: "Off the edit room floor! One day I'll grow up enough not to laugh at this, but for now, it's orofficially funny." [sic] This is not the first time Pasha has raised eyebrows on the Channel 4. He previously spelt out a rude word from the nine-letter jumble "MEPHALSUL" - he accidentally spelt the word "phallus" after a contestant mistakenly thought they had found "phlegms".

STORY: Rachel Riley is joined by Strictly boyfriend Pasha Kovalev on Countdown

During Tuesday's broadcast, the studio audience broke into laughter after Pasha revealed his choice of wording. Host Nick Hewer joked: "Bumhole is in the dictionary, sure." Regular Susie Dent added: "Yes, but the only thing I would say, having looked it up in the big Oxford English Dictionary, is it's been in the dictionary since 1611, or at least it's been recorded since 1611." To which, Nick quipped: "Well, they've been around a long time."

This is not the first time the Strictly star has raised eyebrows on the Ch4 show

Rachel first met Pasha, 38, when they were partnered together on BBC ballroom competition over four years ago for the 11th series. At the time she was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert; the couple announced their split in November 2013, following her appearance on the dancing show.

MORE: Rachel Riley quizzed about baby plans with boyfriend Pasha Kovalev