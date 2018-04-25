Phillip Schofield spots bizarre detail on Emmerdale set Holly Willoughby praised Phil for spotting the tiny detail

Phillip Schofield was praised by his This Morning co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, after spotting a tiny detail of the Emmerdale set while chatting to Matthew Wolfenden about upcoming episodes. While discussing the episode with a sneak peek image on the TV screen, Phil noticed that there was a sign on the coffee machine which offered sugar-free syrups, saying: "I also think it's very important and very appropriate for the day's conversation that there are sugar-free syrups there," to which Matthew replied: "Absolutely - we're doing am massive push on Emmerdale at the moment about health at the moment." Holly was impressed by Phillip's attention to detail, saying: "Well spotted!"

Matthew discussed the week's episodes with Holly and Phil

The discussion was particularly interested during the show, as Jamie Oliver had visited the pair earlier in the episode to discuss battling against obesity. Matthew also opened up about what to expect from the next few episodes of Emmerdale, explaining: "Brenda was left heartbroken last week when she rumbled Laurel's affair with her fiancé Bob. However she is still going to marry him and invites laurel to the wedding to rub her nose in it. So Brenda and Laurel know what's going on but they're not saying anything so she invites her to the wedding. Laurel's going to be heartbroken because she is in love with Bob."

READ: Phillip Schofield lets slip some surprising Saturday Night Takeaway news

Loading the player...

Michael Parr, who plays Ross Barton on the show, also recently joined Phil and Holly to discuss his role, and admitted that he would like to move back to the US at some point. He said: "I've feel like I've had a big American influence in my life. I feel like it's always been calling me." When Phil asked if he meant he would like to live there, Michael replied: "Yes, it would just be so cool to maybe do a year in New York, and maybe go for it in LA to see if I can get some work out there. I just want be an actor who jobs, who pops up in an episode of this and an episode of that. I have no desire to be a huge super star, I just want to act."

READ: Phillip Schofield is going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding - all the details