Death in Paradise: Beloved main character leaves the show Filming for series eight is now underway

Death in Paradise fans will be sad to know that a major character has left the show. Officer Dwayne Myers, played by Danny John-Jules, has decided not to appear in series eight, having starred in the hit BBC crime drama since it began in 2011. His departure means there is a vacancy at Saint Marie police station – but not for long. Joining the team is Shyko Amos, playing Officer Ruby Patterson, the niece of Saint Marie's police commissioner Selwyn Patterson (actor Don Warrington). Fresh out of the academy, the eager new recruit is said to initially rub some of her co-workers – DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon), DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), and Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) – up the wrong way, but soon gets down to the business of solving crimes.

Danny John-Jules (Officer Dwayne Myers) has left Death in Paradise ahead of series eight

"There is nothing quite like Death in Paradise on TV and it hasn't quite sunk in yet that I've joined such a massively popular show. It's given me a butterfly or two but I'm very excited," actress Shyko said of her new role. "Officer Ruby Patterson is a bundle of joy! I am very excited for Death in Paradise viewers to experience her as the new member of the already amazing law enforcement team of Saint Marie."

Series producer Tim Key added: "We're delighted to welcome Shyko to the team. She's a really exciting young actor who has already made a huge impact on set as Officer Ruby Patterson. We're very sad to have said goodbye to Danny, whose brilliant performance as Dwayne has helped make the show such a success. We wish Danny all the very best and look forward to working with him again. But it's wonderful to be back in Guadeloupe with our fantastic cast and crew to get stuck in to some more intriguing murder mysteries in the Caribbean sun. We can't wait for the audience to see what we've got in store."