Jim McDonald set for explosive return to Coronation Street

Jim McDonald is making a highly-anticipated return to Coronation Street. The character, who is played by actor Charlie Lawson, is currently in prison having been jailed for armed robbery in 2011. But he is due for release in the coming weeks – and is set to head straight back to Weatherfield once he's out. Speaking to the Mirror about his comeback, Charlie said: "They wanted me back full time this year, but I couldn’t do it as I am doing Rebus on stage and a thriller. I am going to film a bit but then will be back again next year."

A spokesperson for the ITV soap said: "Jim is such a hugely popular character. We're delighted he is coming back for what will be a typically explosive Jim storyline." It's thought that Jim will return in time for his son Steve's (Simon Gregson) second wedding to Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford). He originally appeared on the cobbles between 1989 and 2000, and made subsequent appearances between 2003 – 2005 and 2007 – 2011. He was sent to prison in 2011 for trying to rob a post office so wife Liz could buy the Rovers Return, and was briefly seen on screen again in 2014, making trouble for Peter Barlow in jail.

The news comes days after Corrie producer Kate Oates announced she was leaving the ITV soap. Kate confirmed the news in a statement, explaining that she's excited for new challenges – which include producing the upcoming second series of Bancroft, starring Sarah Parish. "Being a part of Coronation Street has quite simply been one of the best experiences of my life. I am proud of the stories we have told and the impact they have had – and I've had a ball working with one of the best and most talented teams in television," she said. "I'll be forever grateful for this opportunity and all it has given me, but I'm also excited to try something new."