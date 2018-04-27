Chicken Run sequel officially in the works Chicken Run is the most successful stop-motion film of all time

Aardman Animations have confirmed that they are working on a sequel to their immensely popular stop-motion film, Chicken Run. The original story followed chickens Ginger, Babs, Bunty and Mac as they attempted to break out of their coop at the farm to avoid being cooked into chicken pies, and believe that Rocky, a red cockerel, can help to teach them how to fly and escape the farm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sam Fell will head up the project, while the first film's writers, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, will write the screenplay.

A Chicken Run sequel is in the works

The original movie, that was released 18 years ago, is the most successful stop-motion film of all time, and fans of the film have taken to Twitter to express their delight at the news. One person wrote: "On a lighter note, Chicken Run 2 has been announced and I'm estatic because that film both amused and terrified me as a kid," while another added: "I could not be more excited for Chicken Run 2! 'Chickens go in, pies go out... not Apple'. Thank you @aardman." A third person wrote: "Omg they've announced Chicken Run 2, Pixar are shaking."

GALLERY: TV couples who had real life relationships

Loading the player...

Although the details of the plot for the sequel are being kept a secret so far, production is thought to begin at the company's studio in Bristol after Shaun the Sheep Movie 2 has been completed. The founders of Aardman Animations, Peter Lord and David Sproxton, are expecting to produce. Rocky the cockerel was originally voiced by Mel Gibson, though there is no word as to whether he will be reprising his role yet. Speaking about getting the star on board, the film's director Nick Park said: "Peter and I first met him at the Oscars in 1997 or 1996 or whenever. He invited us for lunch to his cigar lunch and there we discovered he was a Wallace and Gromit fan and that was quite separate from choosing him to play Rocky… We thought he would be perfect. You can't audition Mel Gibson, you have to know you want him."

GALLERY: Actors who have played members of the royal family