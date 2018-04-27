Gavin and Stacey's baby Neil is all grown up! See the photo Neil was the son of Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden)

In news that is sure to make viewers feel very old, baby Neil from Gavin and Stacey has turned ten-years-old! The hit BBC series saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden) welcome a baby boy together – but fans never got to see him grow up before the show ended in 2010. Until now, that is! A photo of Lewis Merchant, who played Neil in the 2008 Christmas special, has been shared online by his mum Emily. BBC3 initially shared a post featuring some pictures from the show, along with the caption: "FYI baby Neil from Gavin and Stacey is now a 10-year-old."

Proud mum Emily Merchant has shared a photo 'baby Neil' - son Lewis - as he is now

Actor James, who has gone on to front his own chat show in the US, saw the images and retweeted the post, commenting: "Holy s**t." Emily then decided to share a photo of Lewis as he is now. "This is Xmas Special baby Neil!" she wrote. "10 last Sunday!" The nostalgic message has prompted further calls for a Gavin and Stacey reunion – and it's not outside the realms of possibility. Creators Ruth and James are still in touch, and have even spoken about what Neil would have been up to in the years since the show ended.

James Corden and Ruth Jones both wrote the show and starred in it

During an appearance on Lorraine earlier this month, Welsh actress Ruth said: "James and I were talking about this the other day. I was saying that baby Neil, who is probably about 11, Nessa's training him down the slots. She's training him in the art of the dodgy grabber machines and all that kind of thing, and how to weight the two pences!"

