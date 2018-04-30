Benidorm creator confirms the show has been axed And the last ever episode is airing on Wednesday!

Benidorm creator Derren Litten has confirmed that the hit ITV comedy show has been axed after 10 series. In a message posted on Twitter on Sunday, Derren thanked fans for all their support, and revealed that the last ever episode of Benidorm will air on Wednesday 2 May, when the finale of season 10 is shown on TV. He wrote: "Crazy to think Wednesday will be the last episode of Benidorm! I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it. It's difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching! #MuchasGracias."

Fans quickly responded to the news, lamenting the fact that the comedy – starring the likes of Tim Healy, Sherrie Hewson and Julie Graham – was coming to an end. "I have loved every single second of every single episode of every single series, great comedy writing, fantastic cast," one wrote. "Please don't let this be the end, I love it. One of the best shows on TV." A second added: "Thank you for giving us 10 cracking seasons! One of the best programmes on the telly box and it will go down in history. I do hope this isn't the end. That show is too good to end. But I know whatever you decide to do will be in the best interest of the show."

Fans can take comfort in the fact that a stage version of the show is going on tour later this year. Benidorm Live, also written by Derren, is set to embark on a tour across the UK, starting in Newcastle in September.