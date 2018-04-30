MasterChef contestants pay tribute to late chef Matt Campbell in the sweetest way The chef was raising money for The Brathay Trust in memory of his father

MasterChef contestants Jamie Park and Tom Peters have joined hundreds of runners to "complete" the London Marathon as a way of paying tribute to former semi-finalist Matt Campbell, who died last Sunday during the race. Matt, who took part in MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017, collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and later died in hospital, despite receiving immediate medical attention at the scene. The 29-year-old was raising money for The Brathay Trust in memory of his father, and more than £300,000 has since been donated since his tragic death.

Matt Campbell died after collapsing at the London Marathon

Tom and Jamie organised the 3.7 mile 'Finish For Matt' race in London to raise money. "I wanted to do something in memory of Matt. It just seemed so fitting," Tom explained to Sky News, while Jamie wrote on Instagram: "Like so many others that were lucky enough to meet @mattsoire I feel like I have lost a great friend and inspiration. Words cannot describe how sad this is. He took his love and energy for life and food everywhere. We truly have lost a star." TV presenter Helen Skelton also completed distance from afar, posting a video of herself with a link to Matt's fundraising page.

Following Matt's death, a statement released from Virgin Money, the race organisers, read: "Matt was a well-known chef who featured in Masterchef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas. He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016."

It continued: "Matt’s family today paid tribute to their inspirational son and brother, who was a keen marathon runner and had earlier this month completed the Manchester Marathon in under 3 hours. Matt’s chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives: his fundraising page is here. Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt’s family and friends."

