Netflix's breakout hit 13 Reasons Why has finally released the premiere date and the first trailer for the second season of the immensely popular show. Season one takes place following the death of Hannah Baker, a troubled student who took her own life, and retells her final months in a series of flashbacks told through tapes Hannah left for several of her classmates, each of whom she partly blames for contributing to her depression.

Clay will return in season two

According to Netflix, the second season will continue examining the aftermath of Hannah's death, and will look at the start of the characters' journeys towards recovery. The synopsis reads: "Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up." The trailer shows the ensemble cast surrounded by polaroid photographs that show their true feelings and inner thoughts, as well as a note that reads: "Keep your mouth shut," and "Know your place."

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the new episodes, which will drop on Netflix on 18 May, with one writing: "Can't even lie... I'm so ready for 13 Reasons Why season 2 and I know imma be mad at that one just like I was at the first season," while another added: "This is about to be intense but so good." People were also quick to praise the close airdate, with one writing: "People are saying that May 18 is so far away but it's so close! I thought season 2 would be coming out in like 2019." After season one was met with controversy with some viewers claiming that the show romanticised mental illness, Netflix also announced that they have added resources to the 13 Reasons Why official site should viewers need help and support due to the sensitive topics examined in the show.

