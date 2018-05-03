Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman opens up about the Strictly curse The Strictly 'curse' sees couples breaking up after appearing on the show

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman as finally opened up about the famous 'Strictly' curse, which has seen a number of couples split after taking part in the popular BBC dance show. The TV star, who has presented the show since 2012, said she understand how "intense" the show can be, telling Digital Spy: "I understand, it's very intense. I don't believe in the curse, but I think lots of people have come in single and they might have met somebody or had a little romance."

Claudia admitted the show was 'intoxicating'

The mum-of-three continued: "It's intoxicating, Strictly, because you're all part of this extraordinary juggernaut. So I don't think people fall in love with people, they might just love the experience." The term 'Strictly curse' was coined after several celebrities broke up with their partners after being on the show, while others began to date their dancing partners. Celebrities who have go on to date their co-stars include Rachel Riley, who has been dating professional dancer Pasha Kovalev since 2013, Ben Cohen, who is romantically involved with Kristina Rihanoff, and Gemma Atkinson, who is currently dating Gorka Marquez.

Ben and Kristina have been in a relationship since being paired on the show

Charlotte Hawkins, who appeared in the 2017 series, joked about the curse, telling HELLO!: "One of the things I get asked about most is the 'curse of Strictly', but it's not an issue as we're very happily married." Eamonn Holmes also poked fun at the curse after his wife, Ruth Langsford, appeared on the show. When he was asked if he was concerned his wife would start dating a dancer, he joked: "That's a whole other story. That may not happen." The latest Strictly couple to split are Kevin and Karen Clifton, but the pair have confirmed they will still perform on the show together, with a source telling the Daily Mirror: "They'll both be back. If they got back together during the months the show was on, it could be a reverse curse. We're all suckers for a bit of romance and these two are hugely popular members of the Strictly family."