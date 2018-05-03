I'm A Celebrity faces a huge fine from Australian government - find out why Uh oh…

Bosses of ITV's hit show I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have found themselves in a spot of trouble this week, and are facing huge fines for breaching traffic restrictions at the show's jungle camp in Australia. According to The Sun, council officials in the country have threatened ITV with a £110,000 bill for exceeding rules on vehicles using a nearby road. Tweed Shire Council, in New South Wales, had introduced a maximum of 80 vehicles each day after locals complained the highway was overloa­ded with trucks and trailers - but apparently the show's crew exceeded that maximum whilst filming the latest series.

The show's 2017 series, won by Toff, broke Australian traffic regulations

Tweed Shire director of planning Vince Connell said: “They based their figure on hire vehicles and shuttle buses. It did not factor in suppliers.” The council reportedly forced ITV to install traffic monitors on a stretch of road near the camp in the Springbrook National Park, and found several breaches to the traffic rule during filming for the UK show, as well as this year's German series.

It's a big blow for the Ant and Dec-fronted show, around which speculation is still rife as to whether Ant McPartlin will return to present the 2018 series. In a recent interview with Best magazine, Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern suggested that Ant could remain out of the spotlight until next year. "Fingers crossed, Ant will get the treatment he needs and be back to his old self for next year. But he does need the rest and to be left alone, and given the time to recover," Stephen told the publication.

I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec

Meanwhile, comedian Joel Dommett has revealed he will return to front ITV2's I'm A Celebrity spin-off show, alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash. "It was the most successful show that they've had for years," he shared with The Sun. "The producers were super happy with it, I was so proud of it and what we made of the show."

