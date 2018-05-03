Sam Faiers makes very exciting announcement The Mummy Diaries star has two children with her boyfriend Paul Knightley

Sam Faiers has some very exciting news! The star of The Mummy Diaries has announced that series one of her popular ITV show is now available to watch on Netflix. Sam tweeted the news just days after the finale of the current series aired, but some fans were quick to notice something very telling about her timing.

Sam chose to reveal her news on the same day that Ferne McCann's programme, First Time Mum, returned to screens. The pair famously fell out last year and haven't been on good terms since, although Ferne has maintained her friendship with Sam's sister Billie Faiers.

Sam and Ferne, pictured with Billie Faiers, fell out last year

The Essex rivals are said to have feuded over the fact that they are both starring in their own motherhood shows. Ferne, 27, even appeared to make a dig at her former best friend in the first episode of her show. Speaking about the highs and lows of the past year – which included the birth of her daughter Sunday and the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins – Ferne said: "After this year, you really find out who your friends are."

Sam's The Mummy Diaries is available to watch on Netflix

Her comment comes after Ferne opened up about her rift with Sam. "I haven't done anything wrong [to Sam]. To make this clear. Sam fell out with me," she told the Mail Online. "I haven't done anything wrong but take the show and of course I was going to take it. The reason as far as I'm concerned is that she fell out with me is because I decided to take this show. We had like 15 years of friendship, my first baby is one week apart from her baby and it can still be lovely and all I'll say is it's a terrible shame."

Ferne maintains that the pair fell out when she started filming her own TV show about motherhood, which Sam may have seen as a rival to her own programme. Rumours of their rift intensified last year when Sam waited four weeks to announce her daughter Rosie's name, choosing to make the big reveal on the same day that Ferne's TV show launched.