Why Poldark's Aidan Turner will be different in the next series Aidan Turner has a whole new look!

It looks like Poldark will be a little different for season four – all thanks to Aidan Turner's new beard! The actor, who plays the dashing Ross Poldark in the popular ITV show, sported a new, thick beard as he promoted the show at the BFI Southbank on Wednesday. Aidan was quick to discuss the upcoming series at the Q&A, while his co-star Eleanor Thompson apologised for her absence from the event. In a clip uploaded to Twitter, she said: "Hey everyone, I'm really sorry I can't be there tonight at the BFI screening of series four, episode one. I'm unfortunately tied up filming War of the Worlds at the minute so I've been running from aliens on a daily basis, which has been fun."

Aidan has a new beard

She continued: "I'm looking forward to some more cliff-staring which is actually why I'm sending this video message because I can confirm that we are going to make series five of Poldark. So exciting! Thank you so much for all your support. We wouldn't have been there, we wouldn't have made this show what it's become without you guys so thank you for that." Aidan also suggested that the show will end after the fifth series, explaining: "We've covered all the books, and the entire stories. It's a five-year gig, when it's all done."

Aidan chatted about the new series

This is an exciting time for Aidan, as it has also been reported that he is engaged. Although not much is known about his partner, a source told the MailOnline: "Aidan is engaged to a 24-year old graduate lawyer from Gloucester." The actor previously dated fellow actor Sarah Greene, but previously hinted about how the relationship went wrong, explaining: "If you're in my business and you find somebody who does exactly what you do and you're living with them, then you're in the business all the time. You go home, talk about casting directors, you talk about the press, you talk about the next job you're doing - it can become quite dull and taxing."

