Scarlett Moffatt's role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding revealed The I'm a Celebrity winner shared the exciting news on Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt has landed the role of her dreams, revealing that she will have a special part to play in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. The BBC have asked the former Gogglebox star to be one of their royal wedding correspondents. Scarlett will be giving hourly updates on BBC Radio 1 on the day of the wedding, Saturday 19 May. She will be joined by Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Mel Sykes and Zoe Ball. "So proud to announce I'll be one of the wedding correspondents for the BBC for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. To say I was excited would be an understatement," Scarlett wrote on Instagram.

The BBC will broadcast the hour-long ceremony, with Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Dermot O'Leary, Ore Oduba, Anita Rani, Tina Daheley and Alex Jones fronting the channel's TV coverage. The royal wedding will also be aired on ITV and Sky News.

Scarlett will give hourly updates on BBC Radio 1

Last month, ITV confirmed that Phillip Schofield would act as one of the presenters leading their coverage of the royal wedding. The This Morning host will be joined by ITV News at Ten's Julie Etchingham for the occasion, which will be anchored live from a specially constructed studio on The Long Walk in Windsor. They will be joined by a range of guests, including those who know Harry and Meghan personally, as well as friends of the royal family.

Phillip Schofield will lead the coverage on ITV

The two broadcasters will be supported by Mary Nightingale, who will be positioned at Windsor Castle spotting and interviewing guests as they arrive, accompanied by a line-up of fashion experts and royal commentators. ITV News's Royal Editor Chris Ship will provide his expertise throughout the day, while Nina Hossain, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins and Charlene White will be based at key positions in Windsor.

