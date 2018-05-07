EastEnders star looks completely different now following final scenes Shakil Kazemi looks barely recognisable

EastEnders spoiler alert! Soap star Shaheen Jafargholi, who plays Shakil Kazemi in the BBC show, has undergone a dramatic hair transformation. The 21-year-old surprised fans by sharing a picture of his new blonde mane, which comes days after he finished filming his final scenes on the Square. Posing alongside his co-star Tilly Keeper, the young heartthrob almost went unnoticed. He captioned the snap, "siblings". Tilly, who is famous for starring as Louise Mitchell in the soap, shared the same picture and cheekily wrote: "Blondes have more fun."

Fans immediately posted comments underneath the snap, with one saying: "Blonde bombshell." Another remarked: "Such a beautiful photo of you both I hope you had a wonderful time last night." A third post read: "Omg yes, I'm totally in love with your hair right now. It really suits you." Despite the innocent caption, many followers asked whether the pair were dating. "Are u two siblings or a thing," one fan asked, while another wrote: "You both look gorgeous, you also make a great couple." It is believed that in the coming weeks, Shaheen's character will get killed off in a knife crime story.

Discussing the hard hitting plot, show boss John Yorke said via Metro: "The brutal reality of knife crime was brought home to everyone at EastEnders with the tragic murder of Ben Kinsella in 2008. Ben's sister Brooke - who has been such an important part of the show - began an inspiring campaign to bring attention to the awful consequences - a campaign that continues to this day."

He added: "However, knife crime is as prevalent today as it was back then so it’s more important than ever to raise awareness of the nature of this terrible crime – and how horrendous it is for teenagers, their families and communities. EastEnders has a long tradition of tackling serious public issues, and this is one of the most important the show has ever embarked on. The episodes are powerful, heart breaking and dramatic, and we hope will help both carry on Brooke’s inspiring message – while making it clear that knife crime destroys the lives of everyone it touches."

