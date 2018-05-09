Monty Python's Terry Gilliam reportedly suffers stroke Terry Gilliam is allegedly recovering from the incident at home

Terry Gilliam, 77, has reportedly suffered a stroke the night before the opening of the Cannes Film Festival. According to IndieWire, Terry suffered a "kind of stroke" and was briefly admitted to hospital before returning home on Tuesday evening. The actor and director's latest film, The Man who Killed Don Quixote, is currently awaiting a verdict to find out whether it will be permitted to close the festival as producer Paulo Branco is suing Cannes organisers to stop them from showing the film, claiming that he has rights to it.

Terry's sudden illness prevented him from attending court to find out the verdict regarding the legal dispute with Paulo, who initially worked with Terry on the film. Speaking to reporters at the court, the producer said: "The work of each producer on this movie needs to be respected and not be trampled on by the director." Terry's lawyer, Benjamin Sarfaty, said that banning the film from Cannes was "not justified". The film has been plagued with difficulties since production began back in 2008 with Johnny Depp cast as the leading role. The two starring roles were eventually recast several times, until it was finally confirmed that Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver would star.

Terry is best-known for being a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, and has directed films including 12 Monkeys, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Speaking to the BBC about his upcoming film, he said: "I'm not as bouncy as I used to be. I don't have the madness and strength I used to have, so when things go wrong, when things are difficult, I'm more and more willing to give up." The star was mistakenly reported to have passed away back in 2015, and Terry took to Twitter to mock the mishap, writing: "I APOLOGISE FOR BEING DEAD especially to those who have already bought tickets to the upcoming talks."