This TV star is favourite to play young Prince Charles in The Crown Production for series three of The Crown is due to commence

The Durrells actor Josh O'Connor has reportedly been lined up to play a young Prince Charles in Netflix drama, The Crown. According to Daily Mail, the 27-year-old will star alongside Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the third series of the hit period drama, based on the British royal family. The next instalment, which is due to commence filming this year, is expected to cover the years of 1964 to 1970, when Prince Charles was between the ages of 16 and 22.

The Durrells star Josh O'Connor is tipped to play Prince Charles in The Crown

Broadchurch star Olivia has previously spoken of her excitement at being cast in The Crown, which sees her taking over from Claire Foy. She told the BBC: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius - she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her." Claire returned the compliment in an interview with HELLO! saying of her successor: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any tips for Olivia, she answered: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

The Crown: We spent the day at filming location Audley End House

Loading the player...

The Crown recently made headlines after it was revealed that Claire was paid less for her role in the show than her co-star Matt. Creative director Suzanne Mackie confirmed that Matt was given a better wage due to his popularity following Doctor Who, while Claire was a relatively unknown actress ahead of the show. But she said this will change in the future, stating: Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen." Offering his full support to Claire, 35-year-old Matt told The Hollywood Reporter: "Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all."

From Helen Mirren to Claire Foy: actresses who have portrayed the Queen