Vanessa Kirby reveals the Queen likes The Crown Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret for the first two seasons of the show

Vanessa Kirby has revealed that even the Queen is a fan of the hit Netflix show, The Crown, which chronicles the early years of her reign. Speaking on the Graham Norton Show the star, who played Princess Margaret for the first two series of the series, revealed that one of Her Majesty's granddaughters claimed that 'granny' had enjoyed watching the show. Vanessa explained: "A friend of mine was at a party where he didn't know anyone so sidled up to a group who were discussing the show. One of the women said, 'My granny kind of likes it.' It turns out it was one of the princesses – The Queen's granddaughter. It's quite a reliable source – ish – so I am sure she is a fan!"

One of the Queen's granddaughters said she was a fan

Speaking about her role as Princess Margaret, and passing it on to Helena Bonham Carter, she added: "I love her with all my heart. I couldn't love her more… I am so pleased is taking her on. She has been lovely and told me she will need some Margaret lessons." The King's Speech actress previously opened up about taking on the role for season three, saying: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter (than Vanessa)."

The show looks at the early years of her reign

Meanwhile, The Durrells actor Josh O'Connor is reportedly lined up to play a young Prince Charles between the ages of 16 to 22 on the show. According to the Daily Mail, he will star alongside Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the third series of the hit period drama.

