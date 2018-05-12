Jeremy Clarkson makes the most epic blunder on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The former Top Gear host got one contestant's hopes up

Jeremy Clarkson shattered one contestant's dream on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? when he wrongly told him he had won £32,000 when in reality, he had lost £15,000. Contestant Alan was asked what type of wild animal an ibex is and was given four answers to choose from – goat, pig, deer and hare. A smug Jeremy told him: "I'm going to really annoy you now. I know the answer."

Clearly stuck, Alan decided to phone a friend who guessed it could be deer. "I will, slightly hesitantly, go for deer, final answer," said Alan. Without waiting a beat, Jeremy confidently declared: "I'm not even going to look at the screen. That's the correct answer."

Jeremy told Alan he had guessed the correct answer

But as the audience burst into applause and Alan let out a sigh of relief, the correct answer – goat – flashed up on the screen. Shocked and slightly aghast, Jeremy nervously laughed and said: "It isn't! What? It is a deer, is it not? I'm seen them in Africa. Oh no you've just lost £15,000." Still adamant that he was correct, Jeremy asked no one in particular: "Are you sure?" He continued: "I mean I've seen ibex blinging along. They look like deer to me."

Alan quipped: "At least I know if I'd asked the host for that then we'd have both been wrong." Jeremy said: "Oh god Alan, I'm sad. I had high hopes that you were going to zoom along right up the ladder. But you didn't, but you do go home with £1,000. Well I am very sorry but you'll be going back to Copenhagen with barely enough to afford the air fare."

Viewers at home were left in stitches following Jeremy's blunder. "Omg Who Wants To Be A Millionaire imagine you think you've won 16 grand when you actually haven't, love Jeremy Clarkson," wrote one fan on Twitter. Another told the former Top Gear host: "Stick to the motor shows Clarkson - still, a monumentally hilarious gaff, would have been even more hysterical if he’d asked you and you convinced him of the wrong answer."