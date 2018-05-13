UK Eurovision entry SuRie breaks silence following terrifying stage invasion ordeal SuRie carried on despite an invader taking to the stage

UK Eurovision contestant SuRie has spoken out following her terrifying ordeal during Saturday night's live final, which saw a stage invader storm on during her performance to snatch the microphone away from her hand. The man – who is reported to be political activist Dr ACativism – was quickly taken away by security as SuRie bravely carried on with her performance. Taking to Twitter hours after singing her song, Storm, which ranked in at 24th place, the singer wrote: "Well, I've always said anything can happen at Eurovision…" Fans were quick to praise SuRie, with one writing: "You recovered so well and did us all proud," while another said: "The entire world is proud of you, we all have seen the incredible artist you are." A third added: "You were flawless. Such a great song." Following the performance, the 29-year-old singer received a standing ovation from the crowds at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

SuRie spoke out after her terrifying stage invasion ordeal

Celebrity viewers were also in awe of SuRie's bravery, including Loose Women panellist Lisa Riley, who wrote on Instagram: "#unitedkingdom what a pro @surieofficial you are a 1000% star no matter what the outcome tonight!!! How scary yet you held your head high and did what you do best PERFORMED!!! We are ALL behind you EVERY step of the way. #proud #brave #winner #purewinner." Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker tweeted: "Love your heart," adding: "I wonder if they'll ask @surieofficial to perform again? She must be in a state of shock. Where was the security? He could have had a weapon!" JK Rowling added: "That was everyone who's ever been on stage's worst nightmare and it must have been scary, but what a pro, what a recovery @surioffical." Scarlett Moffatt also took to Twitter. "Hope SuRie is ok, she is an absolute star," she said.

RELATED: Everything Eurovision city Lisbon has to offer

SuRie carried on performing after the incident

Following her ordeal, SuRie was given the choice to perform again, but she chose not to. A statement from European Broadcasting Union - which operates Eurovision - said: "The EBU regrets a stage invasion took place during the United Kingdom’s performance at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Lisbon this evening. The person responsible is currently in police custody. The UK singer SuRie and her team were offered the option to sing again but decided not to because they were extremely proud of her performance and have decided that there is absolutely no reason to perform the song again."

RELATED: The best Eurovision parties in London