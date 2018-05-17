Friends hint Anthony McPartlin will return to I'm a Celeb this year Anthony McPartlin is undergoing treatment after being charged with drink driving

Despite undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction, friends of Anthony McPartlin say that the presenter is doing well and expect him to be back on our screens in November for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The presenter pleaded guilty to drink driving and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with a 20-month driving ban back in April after he was involved in a car crash that injured several people. Speaking about his recovery, an insider told the Daily Mirror: "He did well in rehab… He feels like it has helped. That was what he needed, but he does not need any more for the time being. I think he will be back for I'm a Celebrity."

Ant has been in treatment

Speaking about the incident outside of the Wimbledon Magistrates Court, Ant said: "I just want to say that I'm truly sorry. Higher standards are expected of me. I expect them of myself. I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I am just thankful that nobody was seriously hurt in this." Ant was recently spotted catching up with his best friend and showbiz partner, Declan Donnelly, and looked happy and healthy while posing for a picture with a fan, who described the two as "really friendly and relaxed".;

Ant looked happy and healthy as he posed with a fan

Dec presented the final two episodes of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway without his presenting partner following the incident, and has confirmed that he will present Britain's Got Talent live shows by himself during Ant's recovery. The 42-year-old also recently revealed that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Ali Astall. Speaking about welcoming their baby to the Mirror at the BAFTAs, Ali said: "I just wish it would come out now, that we could fast-forward to having the baby. We want to get on with it – we can't wait."

