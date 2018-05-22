The Handmaid's Tale season two: Everything you need to know Catch up on the events of season one here...

The smash hit show, The Handmaid's Tale, has returned for a second season, and so if you're anything like us, you were ready and waiting to dive back headfirst into the terrifying world of Gilead (while thanking your lucky stars that it doesn't actually exist) and finding out just what happened on Sunday night. For those who weren't sure what the fuss was about on Twitter, here's everything you need to know about the show for the rest of season two…

What is the overview?

Based on the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood, the story is based in 'Gilead', a country which was once the USA before it was taken over by an extreme religious government after a fertility crisis led to no children being born. Gilead rounds up fertile women and forces them to become 'handmaids' for rich couples, essentially slaves who have no choice but to conceive and carry a child for the couple as a surrogate. The story follows 'Offred', a handmaid who was once known as June, who lives in the home of the Commander, Fred Waterford and his tyrannical wife, Serena Joy. Desperate to be reunited with her daughter who was taken from her, Offred does whatever is necessary to survive and find her again.

The Waterfords are back for season two

Where did season one leave off?

Pregnant from her secret relationship with Nick, the family chauffeur, June hopes to get away from her captors, who are desperate for her unborn baby, and make it to safety. Season one ends with her being taken from the Commander's home and put in the back of a van, though it is unclear whether it is a rescue attempt, or whether her affiliation with Mayday, a secret society working within Gilead to bring it down, has been discovered, leading to her arrest.

The show will delve into Gilead's culture

What should you expect from season two?

Viewers should expect to find out more about Gilead's customs, including marriage ceremonies, punishments for handmaids and how pregnant handmaids are integrated into the home. The show will also visit the colonies, which was only mentioned in season one, as a biochemical wasteland where people are forced to work until they die.

The show will look at the colonies

Who stars?

Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss is the star of the show as June/Offred, while Shakespeare in Love's Joseph Fiennes plays the villainous Commander. Chuck actress Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy, Alexis Bledel plays Offred's friend, Emily, and Orange is the New Black star Samira Wiley plays Moira, and was nominated for an Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance. Watch the series on Channel 4, and catch up on 4od.