Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke dances with mystery woman

Anton du Beke has a new project up his sleeves – and we can't wait to find out more! The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a short video of him practicing a dance routine with a mystery woman in a red dress. The father-of-two's footage didn’t show their faces, but he teased in the caption: "Here's a little clip of what I've been up to – but more to come on Friday – look out for it!"

It is unknown whether Anton's dancing was related to Strictly. The professional dancer recently made a cryptic announcement on his future with the dance show, admitting that he knows as much as the rest of us. "I can’t give you a lot of information on Strictly, I don’t know anything," he told the Express. But when asked whether he had renewed his contract yet, he replied: "No… That’s getting closer, there will be an official announcement from the Strictly press office hopefully soon but still…" He added: "We’ll have to wait and see until the official announcement," suggesting his position is still unsure. "I will carry on doing what I do with the partners I get because that’s the way I do it and that’s what I love to do. Until someone tells me otherwise."

Earlier in the year, Anton - – who since Brendan Cole's departure is now the longest-running star of the BBC One dance show – opened up about Brendan's shock axe from Strictly while appearing on Lorraine. Describing it as "the saddest thing," he said: "There's something about being with Brendan on the show and having been there since the beginning – there's only a few of us left. I've known Brendan for a long time anyway, and we've been friends for many, many years, and being on the show together was lovely for me. You've got a brother-in-arms sort of thing."

