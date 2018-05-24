Emilia Clarke gives dark warning about her character in Game of Thrones season eight Emilia Clarke spoke about how filming the last episode of Game of Thrones affected her

The final series of Game of Thrones will air in 2019, and Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the show, has opened up about what to expect from her character – and it doesn't sound good! Speaking about wrapping up the show for good to Vanity Fair, the Mother of Dragons actress admitted that she struggled with filming the last episode, explaining: "It [messed] me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is." She added that the finale will be "weird", saying: "I'm doing all this weird [expletive]. You'll know what I mean when you see it."

Emilia opened up about the Game of Thrones finale

Emilia marked the end of filming by cutting her hair into a bob. Posting a boomerang of herself flicking her new locks, she wrote: "VERY VERY HAPPY ABOUT #soloastarwarsstory coming out on FRIDAY!!!!!! In other news this FABULOUS new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt out mother of dragons split ends…#everypunintended #whenyourendslooklikeawildlingitstimetochop."

Speaking about her relationship with the cast, Emilia spoke about her relationship with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show. She joked: "I'll tell him, 'Kit, stop being a [expletive] - stop being so grumpy.' Like I would with my brother. If you've known someone for six years, and they're best friends with your girlfriend, and you're best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene. We'll end up kissing and then we're just [laughing] because it's so ridiculous." Kit previously revealed that he cried during the read-through of the final episode of Game of Thrones, explaining: "We had the read-through last week… so I know everything now. I cried at the end! It wasn't anything particular that happens. You have to remember, I've done eight years of it. I think, no-one really cares about it more than us."

