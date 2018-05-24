Hollywood star to join BBC's latest Agatha Christie adaptation - find out who! Are you a fan of the cast so far?

BBC's latest Agatha Christie adaptation, The ABC Murders, is already looking to be a huge hit as John Malkovich has signed on to play Hercule Poirot, while Harry Potter star Rupert Grint will play Inspector Chrome. The story is set in the 1930s, and follows Poirot as he attempts to track down ABC, a serial killer who leaves The ABC Railway Guide at the scene of his crimes. BBC's Agatha Christie dramas are always a roaring success, with adaptations including And There Were None to Ordeal by Innocence receiving praise by viewers and critics alike.

John has signed on to play Poirot

Speaking about the upcoming series, writer Sarah Phelps said: "Set in the seething, suspicious early 1930s, The ABC Murders is a brutal story of violence and lies, the long shadow of the past and the slaughter to come. It its centre, one of the most familiar, famous characters in crime fiction. We may all think we know Poirot but do we really know Hercule?" The show will begin filming in June, and will be divided into a three-part series. Fans were quick to praise the casting decisions, with one writing: "I cannot wait! [John] will bring a fresh dynamic to the role and with @PhelpsieSarah involved too," while another added: "Have you seen this?! John Malkovich! I LOVE John Malkovich. This is going to be so good. I have read the book, but maybe the ending will change."

Rupert will play Inspector Chrome

Executive producer, James Prichard, said: "The ABC Murders is one of my great grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters. I am humbled by the quality of cast we have lined up for the show and I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation." Hercule Poirot is one of the author's most iconic characters, and was most recently portrayed by Kenneth Branaugh in a film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.

