Daniel Craig confirmed to reprise James Bond role in Bond 25

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond for the fifth time, it has been confirmed. The 50-year-old will team up with Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle for the 25th Bond film, which is due to be released from 25 October 2019. It has also been revealed that Universal Pictures have won the international distribution rights, with EON Productions' Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli telling Deadline: "We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise."

They added: "We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor." Although it has only just been confirmed that Danny will take helm of the untitled movie, in March, he hinted that he was working on the Bond 25 script. "We are working on a script right now," he said at a screening. "And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now."

Meanwhile, leading star Daniel previously stated that he would "rather slash his wrists" than play the popular character again. In 2015, he told Time Out: "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done, all I want to do is move on." The British actor took on the role in 2005, and has appeared as 007 in four movies - Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. It's a big year for Daniel, as it was recently announced that he and his wife Rachel Weisz are expecting their first child together. He is already a father to 25-year-old daughter Ella from his previous marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.

