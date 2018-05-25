Shane Richie breaks silence on shock EastEnders return as he teases huge storyline The actor has reprised his role as Alfie Moon - much to everyone's delight!

EastEnders star Shane Richie has made a sensational return to Albert Square. The 54-year-old, who plays lovable rogue Alfie Moon on the BBC soap, reprised his role on Thursday night's episode after a two-year hiatus. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the actor has teased a huge storyline with the Slater family. "Tonight is a big reveal, whether it happens or not… there is a big story to be told and tonight we set the seeds for that story," he said when asked whether he is newcomer Hayley's boyfriend. "Alfie kind of throws a spanner in the works – the repercussions of tonight’s episode will carry on."

Shane Richie has returned to EastEnders after a two-year break

Fans are aware that Alfie and on-screen wife Kat Slater have parted ways, but are there any plans for a reconciliation? He added: "I'd like to think he's [EastEnders boss John Yorke] got plans in the future for Alfie. It's never the actor's decision. There are stories to be told and fingers crossed they'll bring Alfie back to tell those stories."

However, Shane's return to set was met with much difficulty as the cast were kept in the dark. "I was snuck in. Jessie's [Jessie Wallace] one of my best friends, I couldn't even tell her," he explained. "All the cast got a script and they had this moody name in it, I can't remember what it was - like Richard or Robin or something - and everyone's going, 'Who's this, Hayley's boyfriend?' and no one guessed. Jake Wood text me, Steve McFadden… are you coming back? I said, 'No, I'm away filming Benidorm'. Of course, I wasn't."

Elsewhere, Shane also took the time to speak about his former co-star Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's diagnosis. "Bless her, the lovely Barbara," he shared. "I've spoken to Scott [her husband]. When the news got announced I didn't want to use the word Alzheimer’s or dementia." He continued: "I know what Babs would have been like. I imagine me talking to Barbara and her saying, 'I've got a little spot of forgetfulness', that's where I am when I speak to Scott. They're battling on, every day is a different day for him."

