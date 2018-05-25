﻿
shane richie

Shane Richie breaks silence on shock EastEnders return as he teases huge storyline

The actor has reprised his role as Alfie Moon - much to everyone's delight!

Sharnaz Shahid

EastEnders star Shane Richie has made a sensational return to Albert Square. The 54-year-old, who plays lovable rogue Alfie Moon on the BBC soap, reprised his role on Thursday night's episode after a two-year hiatus. Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the actor has teased a huge storyline with the Slater family. "Tonight is a big reveal, whether it happens or not… there is a big story to be told and tonight we set the seeds for that story," he said when asked whether he is newcomer Hayley's boyfriend. "Alfie kind of throws a spanner in the works – the repercussions of tonight’s episode will carry on."

jessie-wallace-shane-richie-national-television-awards-2011

Shane Richie has returned to EastEnders after a two-year break

Fans are aware that Alfie and on-screen wife Kat Slater have parted ways, but are there any plans for a reconciliation? He added: "I'd like to think he's [EastEnders boss John Yorke] got plans in the future for Alfie. It's never the actor's decision. There are stories to be told and fingers crossed they'll bring Alfie back to tell those stories."

MORE: Danny Dyer to take six-week break from EastEnders

However, Shane's return to set was met with much difficulty as the cast were kept in the dark. "I was snuck in. Jessie's [Jessie Wallace] one of my best friends, I couldn't even tell her," he explained. "All the cast got a script and they had this moody name in it, I can't remember what it was - like Richard or Robin or something - and everyone's going, 'Who's this, Hayley's boyfriend?' and no one guessed. Jake Wood text me, Steve McFadden… are you coming back? I said, 'No, I'm away filming Benidorm'. Of course, I wasn't."

Loading the player...

Elsewhere, Shane also took the time to speak about his former co-star Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's diagnosis. "Bless her, the lovely Barbara," he shared. "I've spoken to Scott [her husband]. When the news got announced I didn't want to use the word Alzheimer’s or dementia." He continued: "I know what Babs would have been like. I imagine me talking to Barbara and her saying, 'I've got a little spot of forgetfulness', that's where I am when I speak to Scott. They're battling on, every day is a different day for him."

Stay up-to-date with all EastEnders news and spoilers here…

More on:

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment