Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's Coronation Street air date revealed The This Morning hosts will have a cameo role next month

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield star on Coronation Street. The presenters of This Morning have a cameo role on the soap, playing themselves as part of character Rosie Webster's exit storyline. New Corrie teasers show that Holly and Phil's scenes will be aired on Friday 8 June.

The popular duo will appear briefly on the soap, as Rosie, played by Helen Flanagan, is invited to make an appearance on This Morning. It's not yet known why Rosie has been asked to the studios, but she'll be joined on the iconic sofa by Gemma Winter and Craig Tinker. Corrie producer Kate Oates announced Holly and Phil's roles earlier this month, saying that Rosie's exit storyline will be "great comedy". "Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan's exit story," she said. "It will be great comedy and they're such good sports."

Phil and Holly will star on Corrie on Friday 8 June

Helen reprised her role on Coronation Street in January 2017, five years after leaving the ITV show. In 2011, she shocked the soap world when she announced that she would be leaving to pursue other projects and interests. The actress started a family with her long-term partner Scott Sinclair, and welcomed their adorable daughter Matilda in 2015.

The pretty blonde, who is expecting her and Scott's second child any day now, was thrilled to be making a comeback to Corrie. Her co-star Brooke Vincent helped secure her return, approaching show bosses on her behalf. Helen said she was "over the moon" to be asked back.

"I've wanted to come back for a while so I was delighted when they emailed me," Helen told The Sun at the time. "Becoming a mum does change you, it gives you more of a purpose. It's made me a lot happier. I have grown up a lot and I feel more mature now."