Kevin Clifton on Brendan Cole exit: 'the BBC does tend to get it right'

Kevin Clifton has opened up about Brendan Cole being fired from Strictly Come Dancing, and said that despite being a "big part of the Strictly family," the BBC "does tend to get it right". Chatting to the Express, the professional dancer explained: "The show evolves and I think that's why it is so successful – we've seen Bruce leave the show, then Len Goodman, and each time people thought it couldn't carry on without them, but instead it just goes from strength to strength. At the end of the day the BBC does tend to get it right – and it keeps us all on our toes. We all know we need to keep pushing ourselves as our jobs might be taken by hot young dancers."

Kevin added that the professional dancers try not to get too competitive with one another, saying: "We have always supported each other – we have always tried not to see it as too much of a competition between us and that won't change. Our job is to help the celebrities and to make good entertainment for the viewers."

Brendan opened up about being axed from the show back in January during an appearance on Lorraine. "It's quite hard to talk about," he said at the time. "The BBC haven't renewed my contract. We get contracted year upon year. They've made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I'm a little bit in shock. I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it. It's done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I'm very proud of the whole show. It's a great team. I'm disappointed. It's very hard to talk about. It's a recent decision."

